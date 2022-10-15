Copp recorded an assist Friday in his Red Wings debut, culminating in a 3-0 win over the Canadiens for Opening Night.

Copp fully worked his way back from an abdominal injury that required surgery and ruled him out for the preseason. The versatile pivot picked up 17:36 of ice time with 1:53 on the power play and 2:30 shorthanded, which makes him an intriguing option in deep leagues.