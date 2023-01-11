Copp posted two assists and one shot in the Red Wings' 7-5 win over the Jets on Tuesday.
Copp picked up assists on the first two Red Wing goals in Tuesday's contest. This performance gives the former Jet points in five of his last nine games but extends his goalless streak to 15 games. In his first year as a Red Wing, Copp has three goals and 23 points in 39 games.
