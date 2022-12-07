Copp snagged a pair of assists versus the Lightning on Tuesday.
Copp's offensive game has been rolling of late with two goals and six helpers in his last eight contests. At his current pace, the Michigan native is on track to top the 40-point mark for the second straight season. Despite generally filling a third-line role, Copp should still be considered a top-half fantasy target.
