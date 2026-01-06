Copp scored a goal and fired two shots on net in Monday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Copp took an unassisted goal to the back of the net for the first score of Monday's contest. With the goal, the 31-year-old center has six goals, 23 points, 63 shots on net, 28 hits and 31 blocks through 44 games this season. He has three goals and four assists over his last nine games in a stretch that includes two multi-helper games. He provides viable category coverage needed for deep fantasy leagues to go along with 23 points, placing him sixth on the Wings.