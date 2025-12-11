Copp logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Copp has some growing chemistry with Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane as his wingers -- the trio factored on three of the Red Wings' four goals. Over the last four games, Copp has racked up two goals and four assists. He's up to three goals, 15 points, 39 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 17 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 31 outings overall, but he's trending in the right direction.