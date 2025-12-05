Copp logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Copp snapped a four-game point drought with the effort. He has six helpers over his last 14 contests, but he hasn't scored since Oct. 11 versus the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old is up to 11 points, 32 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-12 rating over 28 appearances, primarily in a middle-six role this season. Without more goals, it's tough to consider Copp for fantasy purposes.