Copp logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Copp has picked up the pace on offense lately with a goal and four helpers over his last seven outings. The 28-year-old is up to 25 points (two on the power play), 55 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 43 contests. He remains on track to top the 30-point mark for the third straight season, but it seems unlikely he'll come very close to the career-best 53 points he had last season.