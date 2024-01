Copp is battling a lower-body injury and is questionable for Thursday's game against LA, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday.

The plan is for Copp to skate Thursday morning before his status for the contest against the Kings is determined. If he can't play, then Detroit might dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, including Jeff Petry, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. Copp has five goals and 17 points in 38 appearances in 2023-24.