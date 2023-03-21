Copp earned an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Copp's patience in the attacking zone is paying off, as he's now accounted for 30 apples between 38 total points on the season. He seems to do enough to warrant attention in deep leagues, but Copp has just four power-play points, therefore, he remains more of a complementary fantasy option than a gamebreaker. The Red Wings are heavily invested in the versatile forward, as he commanded a five-year, $28.13 million deal last summer.