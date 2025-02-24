Copp (undisclosed) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against the Wild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Sunday.
Copp missed his first game of the season Sunday versus the Ducks -- he was injured in Saturday's home loss to Minnesota. The 30-year-old was replaced by Tyler Motte in the lineup Sunday. Copp's next opportunity to suit up will be against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Collects helper in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Sends assist in overtime win•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Fills empty cage•
-
Red Wings' Andrew Copp: Logs shorthanded tally•