Copp scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Copp cut the Red Wings' deficit to 5-3 in the third period, beating Jonathan Quick with a wrist shot off a quick rush. The 29-year-old Copp has now scored in back-to-back games after tallying just one point (an assist) in his previous seven contests. Copp now has five goals and seven points through 15 games this season in a top-six role with Detroit.