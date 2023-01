Copp scored a goal on five shots, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Copp scored the game-winner in overtime, banging home a loose puck in front of James Reimer. This goal snaps a three-game goalless streak for Copp and gives him six points so far in January. In his first season as a Red Wing, Copp has five goals and 26 points in 46 games.