Copp scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Copp capped the scoring in Detroit's three-goal second period, burying a loose puck on the power play to extend the lead to 4-0. The 29-year-old Copp is off to a strong start this season, tallying a goal and an assist in his first three games after recording 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 82 contests last season. He should continue to skate in a top-six role while logging time on the Red Wings' second power-play unit.