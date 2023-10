Copp scored two goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Copp tipped in a Jeff Petry shot in the second period and added an empty-netter in the third. After going without a point in the season opener, Copp has collected three goals and an assist over the last three games. He's added 17 shots on net, five blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM while centering the Red Wings' second line in his second year with the team.