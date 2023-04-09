Copp supplied an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.
Copp worked in tandem with Lucas Raymond for a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing sequence that culminated in a Pius Suter goal, but it was all the offense the Wings could muster in the matinee. Still, Copp has officially unlocked a new career high in assists with his latest helper counting as his 33rd through 79 games.
