Copp generated two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Copp has recorded a goal and nine assists through 18 games for a decent 5-on-5 profile, but he's yet to strike on the power play, despite averaging two minutes of ice time in that special teams spot. Of course, consistently centering a line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Lucas Raymond should ultimately lead to an uptick in production for Copp.