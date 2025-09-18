Copp (pectoral) skated on a line with Michael Rasmussen and Mason Appleton in Thursday's practice, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Copp was given a 4-6 month timeline after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral tendon in February. He was expected to be fine for the start of the season, and with no apparent limitations at practice Thursday, it looks like that will hold true. Copp's role this season has yet to be determined, but he could be a candidate to play at center or on the wing, giving the Red Wings some flexibility in filling out the lineup.