Copp delivered a primary assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Copp's slick dump-off pass led to a breakaway goal for Dominik Kubalik in the third frame. There was a six-game stretch in October where Copp failed to record any points, but the second-line pivot has etched the scoresheet in his last three contests. This Detroit team will need Copp to stay consistent since a number of its forwards are out of commission, including top-tier talents Jakub Vrana (personal) and Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body).