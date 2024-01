Copp (lower body) posted an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Copp missed one game with the injury and played 15:26 in his return. The 29-year-old center is stuck in a 26-game goal drought, but he's salvaged some value with 11 helpers in that span. He is up to 18 points, 68 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role.