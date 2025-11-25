Copp logged a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Copp has chipped in a little bit this season, but he hasn't scored since Oct. 11 versus the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old center has four assists over 11 outings in November, giving him nine points, 26 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-9 rating through 23 appearances this season. Consistency on offense will be hard to find in a bottom-six role, but Copp is still seeing ice time in all situations.