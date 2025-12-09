Copp scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Copp has scored in consecutive contests and has four points over his last three games. The 31-year-old is warming up in the second-line center role, a spot that's come with increasing ice time and power-play usage recently. He's at three goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 17 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 30 outings overall, but he could be worth a look in fantasy if he continues to trend up on offense.