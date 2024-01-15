Copp scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Copp struck with 1:40 left in the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock. The 29-year-old is rolling now with three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak after missing one contest with a lower-body injury. For the season, the center has 21 points, 73 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances, putting him on a pace similar to the one that saw him produce a career-best 42 points in 2022-23.