Copp generated two even-strength helpers and two shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Copp banked an assist on John Leonard's second goal of the season and set up Moritz Seider for the game-winner at 4:36 of overtime. The 31-year-old Copp has been a steady contributor as the second-line center lately -- he has two goals and 11 points across his last 10 games. The Michigan native should continue to have opportunities to contribute offensively so long as he remains in that role.