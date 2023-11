Copp picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Copp set up Moritz Seider's game-tying goal on a power play midway through the second period before assisting on Robby Fabbri's go-ahead tally just seconds later. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game scoring drought for the 29-year-old Copp. He now has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 21 games this season.