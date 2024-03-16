Copp picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

It's the 29-year-old center's first multi-point performance since Nov. 29. Copp led all Detroit forwards in even-strength ice time during the afternoon contest at 17:16, but his third-line assignment typically doesn't afford him that kind of workload. Over the course of his current 18-game goal drought, he's managed to produce just six assists, but he is up to 30 points (10 goals, 20 helpers) on the season -- the fourth straight season he's reached that mark.