Copp will miss Thursday's game against Pittsburgh due to a broken cheekbone.
Copp suffered the injury during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Washington. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 77 appearances this season. Due to Copp's absence, Zach Aston-Reese, who was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday, is likely to draw into the lineup versus the Flyers.
