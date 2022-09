Copp will miss the Red Wings' preseason contests after having abdominal surgery, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Copp hasn't been ruled out for Opening Night against the Canadiens but should be available within the first week of the season if he does miss out. The 28-year-old center is coming off his second 30-plus point campaign in his career and should be capable of achieving that feat again in 2022-23.