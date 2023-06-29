Gibson was selected 42nd overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Injuries limited Gibson to just 45 games for OHL Sault Ste. Marie this past season. His offensive production was minimal (7G, 21P), but that's not the strength of his game. Gibson is noticeable on the ice. He's a big body (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) who plays a physical style. His skating is somewhere between average to a tick above, depending on which night you catch him. Gibson is much more likely to make it as a bottom-six, penalty killer as opposed to a top pairing score threat. He provides reasonable defending depth to the Detroit system.