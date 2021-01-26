Mantha, who was held without a point and went minus-2 in a 6-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Sunday, admitted that he needs to improve his play, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. "I think it's just a matter of getting my feet moving again, being intense in battles, and everything is going to line-up from there," Mantha said.

Expectations for Mantha are quite high after he was granted a four-year, $22.8 million contract extension last November. The 6-foot-5, 234-pound winger reportedly isn't moving his feet enough to satisfy coach Jeff Blashill, who suggested that a lack of checking has limited Mantha's opportunities to control the puck. Inconsistency has been an issue for Mantha since he debuted for Detroit in the 2015-16 season, but it sounds like the net-front skater is cognizant of what he needs to do to pick up the pace.