Mantha, who returned from a lower-body injury, recorded one shot, three hits and four PIM in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

Mantha missed eight straight games before rejoining the lineup for a rare Detroit win. Between the brawny forward needing time to settle in and his picking up a pair of minor penalties, he was limited to 12:25 of ice time, but Mantha looks like a relatively safe fantasy play for Sunday's home clash with the Kings.