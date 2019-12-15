Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Aggressive in return
Mantha, who returned from a lower-body injury, recorded one shot, three hits and four PIM in a 2-1 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.
Mantha missed eight straight games before rejoining the lineup for a rare Detroit win. Between the brawny forward needing time to settle in and his picking up a pair of minor penalties, he was limited to 12:25 of ice time, but Mantha looks like a relatively safe fantasy play for Sunday's home clash with the Kings.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Good to go•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: On track to play Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Will miss multiple weeks•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Departs early Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.