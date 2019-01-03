Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Appears destined to play Friday
Mantha (hand) looked good at practice Thursday, with Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site convinced that the power winger has a chance to play Friday against the Predators.
Mantha has been out since Dec. 2, with the Wings managing to win only three times over a 15-game span without him. The Quebec native is one of the team's premier scoring wingers, having accumulated nine goals and 14 points through 27 contests. Detroit's struggles go far beyond not having had Mantha in tow, but he'll still be welcomed back with open arms as a top-six contributor with a power-play role.
