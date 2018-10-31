Mantha scored for the second consecutive game, adding an even-strength tally in Tuesday's 5-3 road win over the Blue Jackets.

Mantha is settling into a groove offensively and that's what matters most for the vast majority of fantasy owners depending on him. However, despite all the scoring from the Wings in this latest contest, he still skated to a minus-1 rating and remains a league-worst minus-12 on the young season.