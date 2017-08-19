Mantha is in line for an increased role with the Red Wings in 2017-18, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The towering net-front scoring winger dropped jaws as a rookie, dialing up 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) despite averaging a mere 15:54 of ice time over 60 games. Additionally, among the men donning the Winged Wheel, Mantha's plus-10 rating was inferior only to captain Henrik Zetterberg and his plus-15 clip. As suggested in this latest report, the 22-year-old is part of the reason why the team isn't looking to bring back Thomas Vanek, and he could see regular power-play minutes in the coming season if one of Justin Abdelkader or Riley Sheahan get injured.