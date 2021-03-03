Mantha produced a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Even after Mantha's five-hole strike on the man advantage, Detroit ranks 30th in the league in power-play percentage (9.9). The brawny winger has been under fire for his lack of footwork, and Mantha going eight straight games without any points didn't help matters, though he does have some positive momentum heading into Thursday's road clash with the Hurricanes.