Mantha scored for the second consecutive game Sunday, putting one past Braden Holtby in Sunday's 5-4 road win over the Capitals.

Mantha was on the ice for 21:46 -- that's a ton of playing time for a forward, even with the game going into overtime. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound power winger now has three goals in his last two contests to widen his scoring lead on the team by five tallies, with linemate Gustav Nyquist the next closest among Red Wings. Detroit has no shortage of capable scorers, but Mantha's in an ideal spot as a net-front resident with a role on the power play.