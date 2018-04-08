Mantha registered a primary assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Islanders.

It was nice to see a strong finish from the towering forward. Mantha wound up behind only speedster Dylan Larkin and captain Henrik Zetterberg in points among Red Wings with 24 goals and 24 assists through 80 games. Of course, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the lefty shooter wearing No. 39, as coach Jeff Blashill questioned Mantha's compete level at various points of the season. Still, he's only 23 years old with plenty of time to grow his game. A more consistent Mantha could launch him closer to the elite group of fantasy forwards.