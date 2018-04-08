Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Caps off regular season with helper
Mantha registered a primary assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Islanders.
It was nice to see a strong finish from the towering forward. Mantha wound up behind only speedster Dylan Larkin and captain Henrik Zetterberg in points among Red Wings with 24 goals and 24 assists through 80 games. Of course, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the lefty shooter wearing No. 39, as coach Jeff Blashill questioned Mantha's compete level at various points of the season. Still, he's only 23 years old with plenty of time to grow his game. A more consistent Mantha could launch him closer to the elite group of fantasy forwards.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Finally finds the goal•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Mired in significant slump•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Explodes for four points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks ready to go•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Plans to play through facial fracture•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Secures 20th goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...