Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said "there's no question" that Mantha has the potential to be a 30-goal scorer this coming season, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The bench boss explained that Mantha -- who had 24 goals in 80 games last year -- could join the 30-goal club if he plays with more consistency, adding that his coaching staff will need to decide whether the towering winger will primarily be a net-front resident on the man advantage or have him situated in scoring lanes. Either way, he should continue to see power-play ice time, but the latter seems more appealing from a fantasy perspective as he'd likely have more space to work. Last year, Monster Mantha recorded 91 wrist shots, 31 backhanders and snapshots apiece, 15 slap shots and 14 more that were tipped. The shot selection will drastically change if he's permitted to move around more.