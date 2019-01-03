Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Confirms he'll return Friday
Mantha (hand) told reporters that he will play Friday against the Predators, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This corroborates a separate report from Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site, who wrote that Mantha seems ready to roll based how he looked in Thursday's practice. The towering winger remains on injured reserve, but expect him to be activated ahead of the clash with the Preds.
