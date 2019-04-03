Mantha scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, on six shots during a 4-1 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The Red Wings have won six straight, and the top line is the sole reason why. During the winning streak, Mantha has seven goals and 14 points with a plus-10 rating. It looked like for a long time that Mantha wasn't going to match his numbers from last season, but because of this surge, he's now poised to set new career bests despite missing a chunk of the season. Mantha has 24 goals and 47 points in 65 games.