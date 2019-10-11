Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Continues to make noise
Mantha came up with the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Canadiens.
Mantha slid over to the point on the man advantage and absolutely crushed a one-timer past Carey Price. It's a long season, but the 25-year-old currently has as many goals (six) as Maple Leafs wunderkind Auston Matthews.
