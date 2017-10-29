Mantha collected his fifth assist of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Panthers.

The Quebec native's ice time has fluctuated quite a bit from one game to the next, but the arrival of Andreas Athanasiou, who's finally with the team after going to battle over his contract, figures to help Mantha in a significant way. Between Mantha, Double A and Dylan Larkin, Detroit's second line now boasts a lethal combination of size, speed and skill, likely helping all three stay relevant in the fantasy realm.