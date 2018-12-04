Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Could be 'out for a while'
Mantha is feared to be facing an extended absence as he tends to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Further details are pending, so we won't speculate too much on the matter, but it's worth noting that Mantha did engage in a fight with Colorado's Patrik Nemeth in Sunday's game, as he stood up for teammate Dylan Larkin after Nemeth leveled the alternate captain and caused him to go through concussion protocol. We'll circle back when more is known about Mantha, who has six goals and three helpers since Nov. 1.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sterling effort in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp in another team win•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two clutch goals as Wings prevail•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Back-to-back scoring games•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets off siren Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Playing time in free-fall•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...