Mantha is feared to be facing an extended absence as he tends to an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Further details are pending, so we won't speculate too much on the matter, but it's worth noting that Mantha did engage in a fight with Colorado's Patrik Nemeth in Sunday's game, as he stood up for teammate Dylan Larkin after Nemeth leveled the alternate captain and caused him to go through concussion protocol. We'll circle back when more is known about Mantha, who has six goals and three helpers since Nov. 1.