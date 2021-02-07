Mantha (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Sunday's clash against the Panthers.

The Red Wings are expected to roll with rookie Givani Smith on the top line rather than Mantha, who isn't even listed on the projected lineup chart from the team. Mantha's omission from the lineup makes us wonder whether he's dealing with an injury, but it's also conceivable that he's been rendered a healthy scratch, as coach Jeff Blashill recently expressed concern for the power winger's lack of hustle.