Mantha deposited a goal and two assists Thursday, helping the Red Wings defeat the Wild at their new home venue, Little Caesars Arena,

Detroit scored two power-play goals in the second period, and Mantha was involved on both plays -- first as the scorer and then as the secondary setup man. The burgeoning power forward fashioned 36 points in 60 games last season and this performance shows that he has the chops to be a consistent man-advantage contributor. He needs just one more goal or assist to match his power-play total from 2016-17.