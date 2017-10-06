Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Dazzles in home opener
Mantha deposited a goal and two assists Thursday, helping the Red Wings defeat the Wild at their new home venue, Little Caesars Arena,
Detroit scored two power-play goals in the second period, and Mantha was involved on both plays -- first as the scorer and then as the secondary setup man. The burgeoning power forward fashioned 36 points in 60 games last season and this performance shows that he has the chops to be a consistent man-advantage contributor. He needs just one more goal or assist to match his power-play total from 2016-17.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Puts one on board•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Bigger role on tap•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Wins local Rookie of the Year award•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Doesn't need surgery for finger injury•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Out final five contests•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Fractures finger Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...