Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Earns helper in loss
Mantha registered an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.
Mantha set up Frans Nielsen for a one-timer to tie the game at one goal apiece in the second period. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound winger is falling short of expectations -- some pundits saw a 30-goal, 50-point season from Mantha -- but he did miss 15 games with a hand injury. While he still has utility for owners in deep leagues, Mantha should be at the end of your bench given that Detroit's currently in last place within the Atlantic Division.
