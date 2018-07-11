Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Earns two-year extension
Mantha agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
The towering winger blossomed into a full-timer in the NHL last season, adding 24 goals and just as many assists through 80 games. However, despite being 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, certain detractors have labeled Mantha as a "soft" player. Still, while the Quebec native has always been far more a scorer than any type of goon, he signed up for boxing classes this summer to toughen up in general. Mantha will make for a strong middle-round fantasy pick this fall.
