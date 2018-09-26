Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Enjoys three-point night
Mantha delivered one goal and two assists to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 road win over the Blackhawks.
Mantha was among five Red Wings forwards to register at least two points in this high-scoring affair. Joe Hicketts was the only defenseman donning the Winged Wheel to contribute on a scoring play, which serves as a reminder that Detroit is so heavily dependent on their forwards to create offense, and the team lacks a true power-play quarterback outside of Mike Green, who is currently out of commission due to a liver-attacking virus.
