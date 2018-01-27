Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Enters All-Star break in style
Mantha delivered a power-play goal and six hits in Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks.
Mantha's lit the lamp 16 times through 46 games, which is best rate of anyone donning the Winged Wheel this season. He uses his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame to outmuscle opponents near the front of the cage, but occasionally gets an earful from coach Jeff Blashill for his compete level. This guy averaged a goal per game with the Val d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL in 2013-14, and the Wings took him 20th overall five years back, so there's oodles of untapped upside in Mantha. Expect him to get paid handsomely once his entry-level contract expires this summer.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Records two points•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Redirects shot into cage on power play•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Looks ready to go•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ruled out New Year's Eve•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Out Friday•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Questionable for Friday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...