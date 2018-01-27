Mantha delivered a power-play goal and six hits in Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Mantha's lit the lamp 16 times through 46 games, which is best rate of anyone donning the Winged Wheel this season. He uses his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame to outmuscle opponents near the front of the cage, but occasionally gets an earful from coach Jeff Blashill for his compete level. This guy averaged a goal per game with the Val d'Or Foreurs of the QMJHL in 2013-14, and the Wings took him 20th overall five years back, so there's oodles of untapped upside in Mantha. Expect him to get paid handsomely once his entry-level contract expires this summer.