Mantha scored two goals and added two assists during Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to Boston.

After marking the scoresheet in just one of his previous seven games, this was an overdue offensive outburst from Mantha. He's taken a noticeable step forward in his first full season in the league and is now up to 23 goals and 18 assists for the campaign. There's potential Mantha builds on this breakout showing, and he projects to continue providing secondary scoring numbers for fantasy owners.