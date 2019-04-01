Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Explodes with five points
Mantha racked up three goals (two on the power play), two assists and eight shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Mantha tormented Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak, scoring all three goals to counter the Bruins' offense before assisting on the final two tallies of the game. Mantha improved to 22 goals and 23 helpers in 64 outings. He's recorded twelve power-play points and 185 shots as well, and his points-per-game pace of 0.70 is the best of his career.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Riding three-game, six-point streak•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Ready to roll•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Should play against Buffalo•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Strong performance in win•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Tallies game-winner•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Heating up offensively•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...