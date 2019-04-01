Mantha racked up three goals (two on the power play), two assists and eight shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Mantha tormented Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak, scoring all three goals to counter the Bruins' offense before assisting on the final two tallies of the game. Mantha improved to 22 goals and 23 helpers in 64 outings. He's recorded twelve power-play points and 185 shots as well, and his points-per-game pace of 0.70 is the best of his career.